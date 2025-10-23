South Africa: Slovo Park Told Upgrades Are Coming After Years in the Dark

The Human Settlements Committee visited Slovo Park in Soweto to check progress on long-delayed upgrades ordered by the High Court in 2016.

Officials say new lights, roads and water services are coming, but residents want action and not another round of promises.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has promised once again to improve the lives of people living in Soweto's Slovo Park informal settlement.

The committee visited the area on Wednesday, 22 October, to check progress on the long-delayed upgrade. In 2016, the High Court ordered the City of Johannesburg to upgrade Slovo Park under the national Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme.

Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso said the City is working to improve basic services and safety in the area.

He said solar-powered high-mast lights with cameras and Wi-Fi are being installed to make the settlement safer at night. Johannesburg Water has also promised to speed up work to bring proper water services to residents.

Mabaso said land has been secured for families who need to be relocated, and a verification process is underway to ensure only qualifying residents receive stands at Southern Farms.

"Slovo Park has been left behind for too long, and today we reaffirm our commitment to restoring its dignity," said Mabaso.

MEC for Human Settlements Tasneem Motara said the province will support the project through three interventions - grading six kilometres of roads by November, upgrading the old community hall and building a new one using housing subsidies.

Town planning duties have also been moved to the City to speed up formalisation and service delivery.

Committee chairperson Nocks Seabi said residents have heard enough talk over the years. "Implementation, not promises, will bring comfort," he said.

About 2,500 residents are still waiting to be relocated, with 374 households identified for the first phase of the project.