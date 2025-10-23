Algeria/Zimbabwe: Warriors to Play Algeria and Qatar Ahead of Afcon Finals

23 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

The Warriors are set to play Algeria and Qatar in international friendly matches as part of their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi has confirmed.

The matches will take place during the November FIFA window on dates yet to be announced.

"During the FIFA break in November, we have a match with Algeria, and we also have a match with Qatar.

"Of course, Algeria's choice was very deliberate, knowing that in AFCON we will be playing Egypt, and the style of play between Egypt and Algeria is almost the same," said Magwizi.

ZIFA will also host a ten-day training camp for the Warriors, which will help the technical team select players.

"We have also put in place a camp that will happen, a 10-day camp that will take place when we are preparing for the AFCON.

"But pre that campaign, that camp, we are also going to put in place even a local camp where the new technical team will have an opportunity to spend a lot more time with the players," he said.

Zimbabwe will have a new coach at the 2025 AFCON after Michael Nees was dismissed on Wednesday following a string of poor results.

