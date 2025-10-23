Kenya Eyes Economic Gains From Health Innovation At Whx Nairobi 2025

Nairobi — Kenya is positioning itself as a regional hub for health innovation and technology transfer, with policymakers touting the sector's potential to drive investment, job creation, and progress toward universal health coverage (UHC).

Speaking during the WHX Nairobi 2025 conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), which has brought together over 8,000 stakeholders from 20 countries and more than 200 exhibitors, Gondi Joel, representing Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni from the Ministry of Health, said the government views the health-tech ecosystem as central to Kenya's economic transformation.

"I see a lot of opportunities for public facilities and value for money for citizens through affordable solutions," said Gondi.

"This is where innovation meets technology and meets the needs of the people of Kenya."

The three-day event, organised by Informa Markets under the global World Health Expo (WHX) banner, focuses on Healthcare Policy & Investment, Digital Healthcare, and Primary Healthcare.

It aims to accelerate innovation, investment, and inclusive healthcare across East Africa.

According to WHX organizers, the Nairobi edition is expected to generate millions in new business deals, following over $223,000 in transactions recorded in 2024.

The expo has been described by industry analysts as a key driver of technology transfer and private-public partnerships in the regional health sector.

Kenya's expanding primary healthcare network of over 300 units provides a fertile ground for deploying these innovations, aligning with the government's digital superhighway initiative.

Government contends that Kenya's strategic location and rising healthcare demand make it a natural gateway for medical technology investment in Eastern and Central Africa.