Liberia: Stand Slams Up Over Use of Govt Officials in Party Fundraising

23 October 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D Williams

The Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) has sharply criticized the Unity Party for what it calls a "blatant abuse of power" in appointing senior government officials to spearhead fundraising activities for the construction of the party's new headquarters.

In a strongly worded statement issued over the weekend, the advocacy group described the move as a serious conflict of interest and a flagrant violation of Liberia's Code of Conduct, warning that such actions risk undermining public trust and blurring the lines between governance and partisan politics.

According to STAND, involving cabinet members and other top government officials in political fundraising activities constitutes "a reckless fusion of state power and party politics," which it says is tantamount to a theft of public trust and a betrayal of the Liberian people.

The group emphasized that government officials, by law and ethical responsibility, are expected to serve the nation impartially and not use their public offices or influence for political gain.

"State power is not party property and public funds are not campaign fuel," the statement read. "We demand that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai immediately withdraw all cabinet officials from these partisan fundraising activities and end this dangerous politicization of public office."

STAND further cautioned that the misuse of government resources for party purposes not only violates the principles of good governance but also sets a troubling precedent for the future of Liberia's democracy.

The group urged civil society organizations, integrity institutions, and the media to remain vigilant and hold public officials accountable to the Code of Conduct and the oath of public service.

