Zimbabwe: Page Poet, Bradley Moyo Expands With Spoken Poetry

BULAWAYO-BASED page poet and author, Bradley Moyo, is stepping into the world of spoken poetry, adding a dynamic new dimension to his creative repertoire.

Known for his explorations of human nature and African identity, Moyo's recent transition comes hot on the heels of his debut solo publication, "Thalitha Koumi: The Prayers We Never Say".

This work won him the 2nd Runner Up in the poetry category at the Second Annual Book Awards hosted in Gweru.

Moyo's foray into spoken word was inspired by a friend's suggestion and his desire to promote his book.

"The reception turned out well at my first open mic performance at Ja'Dijo. Now that I know I can perform, I feel I need to work on my stage presence," he said.

His poetry often tackles themes such as love, loss, absent parents, and social issues like drug abuse and prostitution, serving as a social commentary on contemporary life.

The subtitle of his book encapsulates the essence of his work: it urges readers to embrace vulnerability and honesty, breaking free from societal norms. With titles like "This is just an intro" and "The sound of freedom," Moyo's pieces resonate deeply, reflecting the complexities of human experience.

He said audiences can look forward to more powerful performances from this emerging voice in Zimbabwean literature.

