Zimbabwe: James Chimombe - 35 Years Later

TODAY marks 35 years since the death of legendary musician James "Bindura" Chimombe.

He passed away at the age of 39 on October 23, 1990, after a long illness. He would have turned 74 today, but his legacy and works will be celebrated posthumously.

A father of seven, Chimombe was renowned for popular hits such as "Jemedza," "Munakandafa," "Kudakwashe" and "Muchiti Mugere," among others.

His son, Davitah Chimombe, a musician based in South Africa, praised his late father as a caring parent.

"My late father was not only a talented musician but also a devoted father who preached to us through his music. He took great pride in his family, and all of his seven children were cared for by him until his death. As a family, we will always miss him because he left a legacy to be cherished for years.

"We are planning a tribute show for him at the end of this month, and I am quite certain that my sister in Harare, Tendai, will organise something as well," he said.

"In my case, I have just released an album that I am dedicating to him, but a tribute show is also in the pipeline here in South Africa. He was adored by many people, and we can't let this milestone go unnoticed."