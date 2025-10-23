Zimbabwe: Sales Lady Jailed After Stealing U.S.$27k From Employer

A Harare woman has been jailed 18 months after stealing US$27,000 from her employer.

Magistrate Winfilda Tiyatara initially sentenced the sales lady Albina Mutiza to a total of 48 months in prison with 12 months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, and a further 18 months suspended on condition that she repays the complainant US$27,000 in restitution, leaving an effective sentence of 18 months to be served.

Mutiza was convicted of theft after a full trial, primarily because she failed to account for the money that went missing while she was on duty.

Although she denied the charge, during trial, the Court heard that her newly acquired, expensive lifestyle betrayed her claim.

The prosecutor revealed Mutiza had set up a clothing shop and purchased a Toyota Passo vehicle, and had spent lavishly on expensive clothes and hair accessories acquisitions for which she could not provide a satisfactory financial explanation.

In her judgement, Magistrate Tiyatara ruled that there is overwhelming evidence showing Mutiza stole the money and betrayed the complainant's trust.

The prosecution proved that Mutiza didn't not steal the US$27,000 in one instance, but rather took a portion of the daily sales each time she cashed out for almost a year.

The complainant in this matter is Priddles Investments (Pvt) Ltd. Mutiza was employed by the complainant as a sales lady.

The State proved that sometime between April 2024 and April 2025, the complainant at Shop F4B, Gulf Complex, CBD, Harare, noticed a decline in Mutiza's sales and began to suspect her of theft.

As a result, the complainant contracted Mr. Kanyoka from Preak Enterprises to conduct an audit of the accounting records for the accused's shop.

The subsequent audit report indicated a variance of US$27,375.36, leading the complainant to undertake a more comprehensive investigation of workplace activities.

On the 7th of April 2025, Mutiza finished work then she printed a sales report of the day which she then cashed a total of US$1075 00 as sales for the day.

After she surrendered the money to complainant she went back to the shop then she sold accessories worthy US$335-00 after she had cashed in.

The State also proved that complainant got information that Mutiza had accessed shop computer, immediately he went to the shop and summoned her and one Mrs Tino Mhondoro.

Mutiza was told to print sales report of the day it showed that she had sold US$1439-00 yet she had cashed US$ 1075-00.

The State alleges that when questioned about the shortfall, Mutiza eventually produced US$335.00 from inside her jeans after being interviewed by the complainant.

She claimed this money represented part of her sales from that day.

The total value stolen is US$27 375-36.