Zimbabwe: South Africa Welcomes Zimbabwe's Move to Lift Maize Import Ban

23 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

South Africa's Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen has hailed Zimbabwe's decision to lift its ban on maize and grain imports describing it as a vital step towards regional food security and economic stability.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said the move signalled a return to sound economic policies that could strengthen prosperity across Southern Africa.

"This is an extremely welcome development that underscores the collective responsibility we share in ensuring food sufficiency. The agricultural sector thrives on predictability and efficiency, and restrictive trade measures though often aimed at protecting local producers can distort markets and harm consumers," he said

The minister added that allowing maize imports would help stabilise regional prices and attract new investment into agribusiness.

"By enabling the free flow of maize, especially white maize a staple across much of our continent Zimbabwe is sending a clear signal of confidence to agribusinesses and exporters. This will encourage investment and boost production to the benefit of all SADC member states," he said

The South African Department of Agriculture said it remained committed to working with regional partners to promote open and fair agricultural trade calling it a cornerstone of sustainable growth and poverty reduction in Southern Africa.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.