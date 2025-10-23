Tanzania: TCNPC Training Takes Tanzanian Researchers, Statisticians to the Next Level

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Community Networks Polytechnic College (TCNPC) has sealed its third digital training to Tanzanian researchers, experts from NGOs, and data analysts from education, health, and community development sectors

The training came under the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) banner.

The third training in Dodoma comes after similar training in Mwanza and Morogoro, where beneficiaries were equipped with modern tools regarding digital data collection.

According to the press statement released by TCNPC yesterday, this training brought together researchers, NGO professionals, data analysts, postgraduate students, as well as Monitoring and Evaluation officers from across Tanzania to enhance their digital data collection and statistical analysis skills using KoBoToolbox, ODK, and IBM SPSS (v27).

The statement has further quoted Dr Jabhera Matogoro, whose opening remarks emphasized that data analysis is just one part of the research process. Before you can use SPSS, you must understand the full data journey from collection to validation.

"The ongoing training reflects TCNPC's broader mission to build digital research capacity and foster data-driven decision-making in Tanzania's education, health, and community development sectors," it says.

The Dodoma training features distinguished facilitators, including Prof Nerey Mvungi, Dr Bonamax Mbasa, Dr. Fulgence Waryoba, Dr Nicholaus Omollo, Ms. Victoria Solomon, and Mr Heri Masuka, each contributing specialized expertise in research, data analytics, and applied statistics.

"In an era where data informs every major decision, SPSS training and research skills are no longer optional -- they are essential tools for progress.

"The ability to collect, clean, and analyze data enables researchers, policy makers, and development practitioners to generate credible evidence that drives impact across sectors such as education, health, agriculture, and technology.

"TCNPC therefore calls upon researchers and postgraduate students to strengthen their analytical capacity and produce high-quality, data-driven dissertations, theses, and publications," reads part of the statement.

Furthermore, TCNPC calls on government and NGO professionals to integrate statistical evidence in program design, monitoring, and evaluation for greater accountability and transparency.

Moreover, institutions and universities have been urged to collaborate with TCNPC in hosting tailored SPSS and digital research training programs aimed at expanding local research capacity.

"By participating in SPSS training, you not only acquire technical competence but also join a national effort to enhance data literacy and promote evidence-based decision-making that advances Tanzania's Vision 2050 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the statement concludes.