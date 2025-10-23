Somalia Cabinet Approves New District Classifications for Mogadishu, Key Laws Endorsed

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved a new grading system for Mogadishu's districts and endorsed several major legislative and policy measures aimed at strengthening governance and national institutions, officials said.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, who is also the acting Prime Minister, the weekly cabinet meeting heard a briefing from the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) on preparations for the country's upcoming one-person, one-vote elections.

The NIEC presented a provisional voter registration list for the Benadir region and announced that municipal elections in Mogadishu are scheduled to take place on November 30, 2025.

The cabinet also endorsed a proposal by the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation to classify Mogadishu's districts into two administrative categories -- Grade A and Grade B -- in accordance with the national electoral law.

Under the approved framework, nine districts were designated as Grade A, while seven were assigned Grade B status.

Grade A districts: Hodan, Yaaqshiid, Deyniile, Kaaraan, Dharkeynley, Wadajir, Warta Nabadda, Heliwaa, and Howlwadaag.

Grade B districts: Waaberi, Shibis, Xamar Jajab, Boondheere, Xamar Weyne, Abdiaziz, and Shangaani.

In addition, ministers approved four key legislative and regulatory instruments:

The Charter of the National Defence and Security Studies Institute

The Draft Law on the Somali Police Force

The Agreement on the Protection and Utilization of Transboundary Rivers and International Lakes

The Regulation on the Establishment of National Fishing Companies

Government officials said the approvals form part of Somalia's broader effort to enhance public administration, promote democratic governance, and modernize the country's legal framework.