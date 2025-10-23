Liberia: Govt Loses U.S.$6.5m to Corruption

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has disclosed that the government has lost more than US$6.5 million and L$17.9 million to corruption-related activities across multiple state institutions.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, LACC Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra Zoe revealed that the losses stem from ongoing investigations into fund misappropriation, procurement fraud, and other financial crimes.

"The total possible loss to the government from these investigations is US$6,534,000 and L$70,966,000," Cllr. Zoe said. "These are funds that were not used for their intended purposes, and our team is working to ensure accountability and recovery."

According to her, the LACC currently has 98 active cases under review, including 48 new investigations launched between July and October 2025. The Commission's probe targets several ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Health's FARA Project, the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission, the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA), the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), and the Bureau of State-Owned Enterprises.

"We have concluded investigations into six key cases involving these institutions, while other cases such as those involving the Liberia Football Association, the Ministry of Transport, and the National Insurance Company are still ongoing," Zoe explained.

She confirmed that indictments have been secured in Montserrado, Lofa, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties, including cases involving the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), and the University of Lofa.

In a major announcement, Cllr. Zoe revealed that Liberia's long-awaited National Anti-Corruption Court is expected to become fully operational by 2026, alongside the planned War and Economic Crimes Court.

"Finally, my prayer has been answered," she said with optimism. "Come 2026, the National Anti-Corruption Court will be established through the LACC, and this will speed up trials that will eventually lead to asset recovery."

She explained that the LACC is collaborating with the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, which is leading the process of developing a National Anti-Corruption Code. A technical team has been set up to review and harmonize all relevant draft acts, with a November deadline set for the first draft to be presented to the Legislature.

Cllr. Zoe also announced her re-election as Vice President of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) -- a regional body established in 2010 to enhance collaboration among anti-corruption agencies in the subregion.

"I want to thank the Government of Liberia for recognizing my re-election," she said. "Through NACIWA, Liberia will continue to benefit from technical assistance, training opportunities, and regional partnerships that support our anti-corruption agenda."

During her first tenure with NACIWA, Zoe said Liberia benefited from capacity-building programs and policy exchanges that helped strengthen institutional frameworks.

The LACC Chairperson emphasized that education and prevention remain central to the Commission's mandate. Between July and September 2025, the Commission organized several public awareness initiatives, including a two-day investigative journalism training for 30 journalists from all 15 counties, held in Grand Cape Mount County from August 7-8, with support from UNDP.

"We believe that the fight against corruption is not just for government institutions -- it is a fight for all Liberians," she said. "Before people can join the fight, they must understand what corruption is and why it destroys our nation."

The Commission also conducted integrity and ethics training for local government officials in Lofa and Grand Bassa Counties as part of its decentralization drive. Two new regional offices have been identified in Bomi and Nimba Counties, which will serve as anti-corruption hubs for surrounding regions.

"We are working with the General Services Agency and county authorities to make these offices operational," Zoe disclosed. "This is part of our effort to take the fight against corruption beyond Monrovia."

Cllr. Zoe reported that the Commission continues to make progress in enforcing the Asset Declaration Regime for public officials.

During the reporting period, 216 declarations were submitted across all three branches of government -- including 84 from the Executive Branch, 35 from the Senate (including seven senators), four from the House of Representatives, and 10 from the Judiciary, among them Associate Justice M. Cunning.

"Our goal is 100 percent compliance," Zoe stressed. "As of now, we have reached about 90 percent, but we will continue to push for full compliance."

However, she expressed concern over 140 public officials who remain non-compliant despite multiple notices. She warned that the final list of non-compliant officials will be published by December 2025.

"Some officials in Monrovia have simply refused to comply," Zoe said sternly. "We urge all government officials to visit our website and ensure that they declare their assets as required by law."

She also praised the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for achieving 100 percent compliance with the asset declaration regulation, encouraging other agencies to follow suit.

During the quarter, the LACC signed two major Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) -- one with the Global Fund, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the health sector, and another with the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) to strengthen information-sharing on financial crimes and facilitate the freezing of suspicious bank accounts.

"The LACC cannot walk this path alone," Zoe emphasized. "Through these partnerships, we are building stronger systems that make corruption more difficult to hide."

The Commission also continues to work closely with civil society organizations, including the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), to promote citizen engagement and monitoring.

Cllr. Zoe reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to restoring public trust and recovering stolen assets.

"We remain determined to confront corruption at all levels," she concluded. "Liberia cannot develop if public resources are misused. This is a national fight that requires honesty, courage, and collective effort."

She urged citizens, government employees, and the private sector to cooperate with the LACC and report acts of corruption through official channels.