Zambia: Malawi, Zambia Signs a Landmark Maize Procurement Deal

23 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazila Tembo

Malawi and Zambia have signed a landmark maize procurement agreement of 200,000 metric tonnes worth K387.7billion ($76 million).

Minister of Agriculture of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Roza Fatch Mbilizi presided over the signing ceremony on Wednesday to finalise the procurement deal of the commodity held in Lilongwe.

She said the procurement of maize from neighbouring Zambian represents a critical short term measure to ensure that no Malawian goes hungry.

"As government we remain steadfast in ensuring that every household in Malawi has access to adequate food," she said.

Mbilizi added that the agreement marks yet another milestone in their collective efforts to restore stability and sustainability in the agricultural sector and build resilient food-secure Malawi.

In his remarks, Zambia Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Mtolo said they agreed to supply maize to Malawi as soon as possible through Government to Government (G2G).

"The maize will come from a 100kilometre radius of Chipata to reduce transport costs on maize," he said.

Mtolo said Zambia has sufficient maize with a surplus of one million tonnes of maize.

"Government of Zambia looked at the issue of price critically such that the payments will be staggered so that they do not put a strain on Malawi," he emphasized.

Mtolo assured Malawi of high quality maize and of accepted standard.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.