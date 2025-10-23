Zambia: Malawi, Zambia Signs a Landmark Maize Procurement Deal

Malawi and Zambia have signed a landmark maize procurement agreement of 200,000 metric tonnes worth K387.7billion ($76 million).

Minister of Agriculture of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Roza Fatch Mbilizi presided over the signing ceremony on Wednesday to finalise the procurement deal of the commodity held in Lilongwe.

She said the procurement of maize from neighbouring Zambian represents a critical short term measure to ensure that no Malawian goes hungry.

"As government we remain steadfast in ensuring that every household in Malawi has access to adequate food," she said.

Mbilizi added that the agreement marks yet another milestone in their collective efforts to restore stability and sustainability in the agricultural sector and build resilient food-secure Malawi.

In his remarks, Zambia Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Mtolo said they agreed to supply maize to Malawi as soon as possible through Government to Government (G2G).

"The maize will come from a 100kilometre radius of Chipata to reduce transport costs on maize," he said.

Mtolo said Zambia has sufficient maize with a surplus of one million tonnes of maize.

"Government of Zambia looked at the issue of price critically such that the payments will be staggered so that they do not put a strain on Malawi," he emphasized.

Mtolo assured Malawi of high quality maize and of accepted standard.