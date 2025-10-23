Namibia: Pregnant 'Dorsland' Poached With Unknown Gun,No Arrests Made

'Dorsland', the pregnant black rhino who was poached at Khorixas over the weekend, was killed with an unknown firearm, and her horns, worth N$500 000, were stolen.

The Erongo police yesterday said the weapon was of low calibre.

Dorsland's carcass was discovered by the Save the Rhino Trust at the Sorris Sorris conservancy on Sunday, covered in black plastic.

The carcass included that of an unborn foetus.

No arrests have been made yet.

Dorsland has given birth to about eight calves since 2015.

She was also confirmed to be one of those translocated from Etosha National Park around 2009 for breeding purposes.

According to the police, the rhino was last seen alive with her calf in the same area on Saturday at around 17h00.

Ministry of Environment and Tourism spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela has confirmed the incident.

She says the ministry has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

"Further details will be shared once the investigation progresses," Hamunyela says.

