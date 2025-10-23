Namibia: Two Minors Among Nine Omuthiya Crash Deaths

Nine people died and about 15 others were seriously injured when a bus and a truck collided on the B1 road between Oniipa and Omuthiya on Sunday.

The police say seven people died on impact, and two more succumbed to their injuries at Onandjokwe District Hospital.

The deceased include the bus driver (52), two unidentified girls, a man aged between 20 and 30, a 22-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman, an unidentified woman, a 25-year-old woman who died at the hospital - all Namibians - and an Angolan national (32).

All those who died were occupants of the bus.

The accident involved a white Iveco bus belonging to Okambebe Transport and a sand truck owned by Niimboto Construction CC.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the truck, which was travelling from Onathinge towards Ondangwa, allegedly swerved into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the oncoming bus, which was headed to Windhoek.

Northern businessman Otto Shikomba, well known as 'Niimboto' and the owner of the tipper truck, yesterday told The Namibian he is in a state of shock following the horrific accident.

He said no one should be blamed for the accident.

"What can I say about something like that? I have nothing to say. It's just an accident that occurred, like any other accident. No one should blame anyone," he said.

The truck driver (52), who was travelling alone, sustained injuries and remains hospitalised at Onandjokwe District Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Onandjokwe hospital mortuary for post-mortems, while efforts to notify the deceased's next of kin are ongoing.

The police in the Oshikoto region yesterday said only four of the nine people who died in the crash have been identified.

Police regional spokesperson chief inspector Ellen Kangulu-Nehale said the others' identities are yet to be confirmed.

Oniipa constituency councillor Vilho Nuunyango yesterday cautioned motorists to always be cautious, saying the area where the crash took place is prone to accidents.

"That place has now turned into a suicide zone, where accidents occur there nearly all the time, and it's becoming scary," he said.

Nuunyango called on all spiritual leaders to join hands and pray for that area, so that "the spirit of accidents can stop once and forever".

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has described the accident as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

"We, the police, are deeply concerned about the continued loss of lives on our roads. From 1 January 2025 to date, a staggering 414 fatalities have been recorded, a number that could continue to rise if we do not change our attitude on the road," she said yesterday.

Shikwambi said these deaths are "not just statistics, but lives lost, families shattered, and communities in mourning".

"Please help us address fellow motorists and all road users so that we change our behaviour. Speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, and non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations are costing us lives. "Let us stop the carnage, choose safety, and drive responsibly to save lives," she said.

CULPABLE HOMICIDE

A case of culpable homicide has been opened, and police investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

According to the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund, 2 606 crashes were recorded nationwide, resulting in 4 216 injuries and 401 fatalities from 1 January to 19 October. MVA Fund chief executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku yesterday described Sunday's accident as a reminder of the fragility of life.

"The MVA Fund assures the affected families that they will receive the necessary support, including funeral grant assistance and medical care for the injured," she said. During the past week alone, the fund recorded 67 road crashes country.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.