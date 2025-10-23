Namibia: No Takeover of Walvis Bay Private Schools

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has dismissed allegations that it plans to take over several private schools at Walvis Bay.

This comes after reports surfaced that Duneside Primary School, Walvis Bay Private School and Laerskool Walvis Bay had been denied registration certificates.

Last week, parents claimed the ministry intended to assume control of the schools, following concerns over their pupil-teacher ratios and the allocation of government-funded teachers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Erongo education director Erenfriede Stephanus has refuted these claims, describing them as misinformation.

"It is not true at all that the ministry wants to take over these schools," Stephanus told The Namibian last week.

She said: "All private schools were requested to re-register as per the revised Education Act 3 of 2020. The affected schools' applications were not rejected; they were simply referred back for additional documents related to state aid."

Stephanus said the four schools are required to renew their registration under the new act.

According to her, Duneside, Walvis Bay Private School and Karibib Private School have already resubmitted their re-registration forms.

"No school was denied registration. The board responsible for recommending applications will meet to finalise the process, after which the minister will make the final decision," she said.

Stephanus added that the schools in question are the only private institutions in the country still receiving government assistance, mainly through teacher salary subsidies, a practice that dates back to a post-independence agreement when Walvis Bay was still administered by South Africa.

"That contract ceased long ago, but the support was never fully stopped. The new Education Act now requires all such schools to re-register. Whether the minister decides to continue funding their teachers will depend on the board's recommendation," Stephanus explained.

She said no teachers would lose their jobs immediately; the ministry would engage them to determine whether they wished to be absorbed into government service or remain in private employment without state salaries.

"Let's give parents the correct information. The government does not intend to take over these schools," Stephanus said.

According to her, the region has 37 private schools, most of which operate without government subsidies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, education minister Sanet Steenkamp has confirmed to The Namibian that the issue involving Walvis Bay Primary School is before court.

"I've been informed by my team that the matter is now before court, and we've been advised not to comment further," Steenkamp says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.