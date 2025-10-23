Southern Africa: Zambia Take Two-Goal Lead

Zambia beat Namibia 4-2 in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match in Johannesburg today to take the advantage heading into their return leg match in Zambia on 26 October.

Zambia opened the scoring in the 12th minute when an unmarked Racheal Kundananji received a cross from Eneless Phiri to put the ball into an empty net.

Zambia kept on attacking and four minutes later it was 2-0 when Racheal Nachula kneed in a cross by Grace Chanda.

Kundananji continued to torment Namibia's defence, but Namibia managed to hold on till halftime, and struck back with a determined comeback after the break.

Leena Alweendo opened their account six minutes into the second half when she ran onto a throughball into the box to beat Zambia's keeper Natasha Nali from close range, and when Alweendo was fouled in the box six minutes later, Zenatha Coleman stepped up to blast the ball into the net and level the score at 2-2.

Zambia however regained the lead through a great shot by Kundananji from the edge of the box, and Kundananji completed her hattrick in injury time when she beat Namibia's defence and sidestepped goalie Melissa Matheus to put the ball into an empty net.

