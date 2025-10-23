Namibia: Poor Service Will Not Be Tolerated - Ngurare

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has urged civil servants to improve service delivery, warning that poor performance and delays would not be tolerated under the eighth administration.

He said this during the renaming of Swapo's Okatana constituency branch in the Oshana region last week. The branch was named after former freedom fighter Amutenya Ashipala.

Ngurare said some civil servants continue to do an outstanding job, even after the eighth administration took over, but some are lagging behind.

Such behaviour will not be tolerated, as unnecessary delays in service delivery are a betrayal of the electorate's trust and sabotages aspirations, he said.

"There must be no contradiction between the pace and rhythm of service delivery implementation. We, therefore, expect that public servants, including those at local authorities and state-owned enterprises, work with their political heads seamlessly to ensure service delivery," he said.

Ngurare said he expected ministers to provide hands-on leadership as administrators for service delivery to prevail.

"Through proper service delivery to the electorate, we honour the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and heroines," he said.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.