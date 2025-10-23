Uganda: From Waste to Hope - Ugandans Turn Garbage Into Green Gold

Kampala — Across Uganda, heaps of banana peels, wilted greens, and eggshells often lie rotting in dustbins or along village paths. But what many see as waste is now becoming a source of life and livelihood for families struggling with food insecurity and unemployment.

Through a transformative initiative by FINCA Uganda and the Rupert Scofield Vision Grant Fund, communities are learning to turn everyday rubbish into wealth. The Waste to Wealth Initiative is training households in composting, waste management, and urban gardening, offering a simple but powerful way to tackle two of Uganda's biggest challenges--waste and hunger.

So far, more than 150 community groups in Kampala District have benefited from the initiative. By 2026, the initiative aims to reach at least 500 communities across the Central Region, deepening its impact on sustainable livelihoods and environmental stewardship.

In many homes, families are rediscovering the value of what they used to throw away. By layering fruit peels, vegetable scraps, and dry leaves with soil and water, they are producing nutrient-rich compost within weeks. The results are visible in lush gardens sprouting on verandas and rooftops.

"I started with two sacks of spinach just to see if it would work," says Sarah Namatovu, a mother of three in Kanyanya, a Kampala suburb. "Now I grow tomatoes, onions, and sukuma wiki in plastic bottles, old tyres, and broken basins. My children love watching things grow, and I no longer spend money on vegetables."

What began as a small experiment is now transforming communities. Market waste is being converted into organic fertilizer on a larger scale. Streets and markets are cleaner, waste heaps are shrinking, and families are eating healthier meals grown from their own backyard compost.

Beyond beautifying neighborhoods, the initiative is sparking new livelihoods. Women and youth are earning income from selling compost, seedlings, and fresh produce. Households are cutting costs on chemical fertilizers while embracing more sustainable farming methods.

"The solutions are all around us," says Justine Nabawanuka, a research officer at FINCA Uganda. "Whether turning garbage into manure or verandas into gardens, communities already have what they need. They just need guidance and opportunity."

Driven by the Rupert Scofield Vision Fund in partnership with FINCA Uganda, the Waste to Wealth Initiative--led by Justine Nabawanuka and Scovia Nanziri--shows that meaningful change can start from the ground up. By nurturing innovation, financial resilience, and environmental responsibility, FINCA is proving that the path to a better future can begin with something as simple as a banana peel.