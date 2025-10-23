Kenya: Youth Revolution Rocks Kenya Esports As Nakuru Crowns New Champions

Nairobi — A new generation of gamers announced their arrival in emphatic fashion at the opening leg of the Kenya Esports Series, with fresh faces stealing the spotlight at the Flamingo Series held at the Old Nakuru Town Hall.

What was expected to be a stage for veterans turned into a showcase of emerging talent, as underdogs dominated across multiple titles to secure qualification for the National Finals set for December 12, 2025, in Nairobi.

In the eFootball final, 19-year-old Daniel Kibiwot delivered a statement performance, thrashing tournament favorite Francis Imbuga 6-2 to clinch his maiden national victory. Kibiwot, who dreams of representing Kenya at the Olympic Esports Games 2027, dedicated his victory to his parents.

"They've always believed in me. This is just the beginning," he said.

A similar story unfolded in the EA FC Open category, where Abraham Odhiambo edged out David Owuor 3-2 in a tightly contested battle.

The youth wave continued in eFootball Mobile, with Jacob Deng outclassing seasoned gamer Nicodemus Mwendwa 2-1 in what was arguably the tournament's biggest upset.

The only defending champion to maintain dominance was Hannah Gamer, who retained her EA FC Women's title with a 4-2 win over Nancy Faulen, cementing her status as Kenya's top female gamer.

"I knew the pressure was on me to deliver because I'm the best in my city. I'm grateful for this win and for the federation's efforts to take esports beyond Nairobi and give women a real platform to compete," said Hannah

Kenya Esports Federation President Ronny Lusigi hailed the event as proof that grassroots investment is paying off.

"We are very pleased to see the emergence of new talents. Nakuru has shown the depth of potential we have across the country. This is exactly why we are taking the series to the grassroots. The next generation is here," Lusigi said.

The podium finishers from Nakuru have now booked their tickets to the national finals, with the next stop being Eldoret for the Rift Series.