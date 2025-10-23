Zimbabwe: President Caps 3 477 Graduates At Great Zimbabwe University

Masvingo — CHANCELLOR of all state universities, President Mnangagwa, has capped 3 477 graduates at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)'s 19th graduation ceremony.

There were 2 498 undergraduates, while 979 were post-graduates. Of the graduating cohort, 61 percent were female, reflecting a strong representation of women in academia.

315 students graduated in STEM disciplines. 187 of all the graduates were international students from Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Zambia, while 11 graduates were students living with disabilities.

Of the graduands, 56 students attained distinctions and were thus awarded the Vice Chancellor's prize and six received the prestigious Chancellor's award.

The university also awarded seven Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi was awarded an honorary Doctor of Social Sciences in Leadership (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his role in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and his contributions to Zimbabwe.

In his convocation address, GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo said the university continued to register achievements in the five mandate areas of Education 5.0.

The areas are teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialisation.

"The university translated ideas into tangible and commercialisable solutions. Our focus was in key sectors such as food security, agriculture and energy," he said.

In response to rural industrialisation, GZU established a grain processing plant at the Innovation Centre for Drylands Agriculture and this is set to transform the production of traditional grains in the country.

"Currently, installation of equipment is at 90 percent completion," said Prof Zvobgo.

He said GZU was set to introduce 63 Education 5.0 compliant programmes, with 53 percent of these being in STEM disciplines.