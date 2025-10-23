Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Association Celebrates 10th Anniversary

THE Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Association (ZFRPA) is today celebrating a decade of promoting poultry production as part of efforts to improve household and national food and nutrition security.

The association has promoted sustainable commercialisation and marketing of free-range poultry products.

ZFRPA chief executive Mrs Beauty Jiji said the association's efforts had impacted various communities, including rural areas, women, pensioners and people living with disabilities.

"The association believes in the power of collaboration and innovation to enhance livelihoods and promote sustainable agriculture," she said.

"The celebration marks a significant milestone in the association's journey, and it is expected to inspire continued growth and innovation in the free-range poultry sector, contributing to a brighter future and a healthier nation."

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri will officiate the programme this afternoon.

The association will present awards to outstanding farmers, industry stakeholders and partners who have contributed to the growth of the free-range poultry sector.