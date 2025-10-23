Zimbabwe: Charity Takes Centre Stage As ZPCs Bulawayo Hosts Burn Out and Marathon

Langalakhe Mabena,Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Bulawayo Metropolitan Province is gearing up to host the Commissioner General's Goodwill Trust Fund Half Marathon and Charity Burn Out on November 1.

Established in 2011, the Commissioner General's Goodwill Trust Fund was created to support orphans of deceased officers, widows, widowers, as well as officers injured on duty or discharged from service due to medical reasons.

As part of efforts to raise funds for the Trust Fund's initiatives, ZPCS has partnered with ZKS Spinners Arena to stage a thrilling event combining fitness, motorsport, and community spirit.

Revellers will be treated to high-octane entertainment from some of the country's top spinning teams, including Team Amakhosi, Ben AK47, The Rock, Mastanda, Malinga, among others, who are expected to light up the track with their adrenaline-fueled performances.

ZPCS Bulawayo Metropolitan Province spokesperson, Chief Correctional Officer Garainashe Moyo, said preparations are in full swing, with an impressive turnout anticipated.

"We are expecting over 2 000 people to attend the event. It will be a fun-filled day that brings the community together while supporting a noble cause," he said.

The event promises to deliver both excitement and purpose -- blending the roar of engines with the spirit of charity, as Bulawayo once again rallies behind a worthy initiative.