Zimbabwe: Babar Selected for SA White-Ball Series and Tri-Series Against Sl, Zimbabwe

23 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

BABAR Azam has returned to the Pakistan T20I cricket squad for the first time in nearly a year.

He was named in a 15-member squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, as well as the tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe which follows.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was removed from the captaincy in ODI cricket, keeps his place in the 50-over squad, while wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan and offspinner Usman Tariq come into the T20 side.

Babar has not played any T20 cricket since the end of the PSL, after which he was not part of any squad for the shortest format. At the time, Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson said he would need to "improve a few things" to earn his way back into the side,

with the Big Bash League in December believed to be the tournament Pakistan would use to assess his improvement.

It is not yet clear what led to him being fast-tracked back in, but his inclusion means he is, once more, an all-format player for Pakistan.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah keeps his place in the ODI squad, and returns to the T20 side.

He recently excelled in the CPL with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where Tariq's performance with champions Trinbago Knight Riders has also been rewarded.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Hasan Ali, who was part of the T20 Asia Cup squad, is not part of any of the white-ball teams, while Hussain Talat drops out of the T20 side.

Shaheen Afridi will captain Pakistan's ODI side for the first time against South Africa in November during a three-match series. Before that, Pakistan play three T20s against them. It is followed by the tri-series from November 17 to 29.

Pakistan ODI squad

Shahen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub,

Salman Ali Agha

T20I squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk),

Usman Tariq. - ESPNcricinfo

