Tunisian Twins Bissan and Bilsan Kouka Win 9th Arab Reading Challenge in Dubai

Tunis — Tunisian twins Bissan and Bilsan Kouka won the 9th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge (ARC 2025), during the closing ceremony held on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The award was presented to the twins by Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Bissan and Bilsan are 6th-grade pupils at the February 8, 1958 Primary School in Sakiet Sidi Youssef, in the governorate of Kef (north-west Tunisia).

The Arab Reading Challenge, launched in 2015 by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is the world's largest Arabic-language reading competition held annually to promote reading among young people across the Arab world and beyond.

This edition recorded a record participation of 32,231,000 students from 50 countries, representing 132,112 schools, and supervised by 161,004 mentors, according to the organisers.