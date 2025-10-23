Rwanda: Volleyball - Mutabazi Rejoins APR On Short-Term Deal

Yves Mutabazi has signed a six-month contract with APR VC, marking his return to the army side after several years away. The deal follows his impressive display for the club during the pre-season Medwell Tournament.

The former Kepler VC left attacker becomes the only new addition to coach Sammy Mulinge's squad ahead of their first 2025/26 Rwanda Volleyball National League fixture against Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) on Saturday, October 25.

"After missing the entire second phase of last season, this feels like a second chance," Mutabazi told Times Sport. "Yes, it's a short-term contract, which puts me under pressure, but I needed that kind of challenge."

Mutabazi's return to APR marks a homecoming. He previously played for the club from 2013 to 2018, before securing his first international move to Turkish side Niksar. During his earlier stint, he helped APR win the 2014 national volleyball league title.

Now, he re-joins the defending champions who recently clinched the 2024/25 league trophy, their 11th national title.

The second week of the Rwanda National Volleyball League (RNVL) unfolds on Friday, October 25.

Women:

Kepler WVC vs East African University Rwanda (EAUR) - 3 pm

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) vs Police WVC - 6 pm

Men:

Gisagara VC vs Kepler VC - 8pm

Saturday, October 25

Women:

APR WVC vs RP-Huye WVC - 12 pm

Men:

APR VC vs KVC - 2pm

Kepler VC vs Kirehe VC - 4 pm

Police VC vs RP-Ngoma - 6 pm

EAUR vs REG VC - 8 pm