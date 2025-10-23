Rwanda: American Player David Mccormack Added to Rwanda's Roster for Fiba World Cup Qualifiers

National basketball team head coach Yves Murenzi has added American center David Joseph McCormack to his provisional squad ahead of the 2027 FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers, which are set to take place in Tunisia from November 27-30.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Bayern Munich in the German Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) and the EuroLeague. A former standout at the University of Kansas, McCormack was part of the team that won the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

According to Murenzi, the called-up players will begin training on November 3. He will be assisted by former national team players Sunny Niyomugabo, Kenny Gasana, and Aristide Mugabe.

The four-day tournament in Tunisia will bring together eight teams from Groups A and C, competing for six spots in the decisive third round of the African qualifiers.

FIBA Africa, the continent's basketball governing body, confirmed Tunisia as the host of the first qualification window for these two groups. Rwanda has been drawn in Group C alongside Nigeria, Guinea, and Tunisia, while Group A includes Cameroon, South Sudan, Libya, and Cape Verde.

Rwanda qualified for the World Cup qualifiers after finishing among the top 16 teams at AfroBasket 2025, held in Angola from August 12-24.

The 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers will be played across six windows between November 2025 and March 2027, featuring 420 games worldwide. The African qualification windows are scheduled for November 2025, February 2026, and July 2026.