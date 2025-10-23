Zimbabwe: Top U.S. Legislator Says Extending Mnangagwa's Term Will Erode Zimbabwe's Democracy

GREGORY Meeks, the American government's House Committee Representative Responsible for Foreign Policy Legislation and Oversight, has warned that extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term could seriously harm Zimbabwe's democratisation foundation.

Efforts to "lengthen" Mnangagwa's second term in office have been sped up by his party, Zanu PF, with recent reports indicating a plan to suspend the 2028 elections up till 2030.

The move is part of broader factional fights that have once again gripped the ruling party as Mnangagwa's term draws to a close.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, is in a tug of war for power against Mnangagwa's preferred successor, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Sharing on X, formerly Twitter, Meeks reminded users that Mnangagwa once swore to uphold democratic process and respect the two-term limits imposed by Zimbabwe's constitution.

"President Mnangagwa swore to strengthen the pillars of Zimbabwe's democracy and accept term limits. Extending his term would erode that foundation," said Meeks.

RM @RepGregoryMeeks: President Mnangagwa swore to strengthen the pillars of Zimbabwe's democracy and accept term limits. Extending his term would erode that foundation.https://t.co/ETRIY4h7ez-- House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) October 22, 2025

Although consensus on Mnangagwa's term extension is yet to be achieved within the party, a resolution from the party's 2024 National People's Conference to amend the constitution to pave the way for it, has been acknowledged.

The recent conference demanded that the process be set in motion immediately.

Mnangagwa had in the past distanced himself from supporters who were calling on him to hang on to power.

"I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me," he told editors at a meeting he held with them at State House last year.

Zanu PF is currently exploring routes by which it can amend two sections of the Zimbabwean constitution without going for a referendum so as to ensure Mnangagwa's stay.

The two sections giving them headaches are Section 91(2) which sets a two-term limit for the top office and Section 328(7) that says an incumbent cannot benefit from any such amendment.