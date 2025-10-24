Ethiopia: Attack in West Shewa Kills Over 25, Including Children - Residents Blame Fano

Addis Abeba — Residents report that more than 25 people, including women and children, were killed in an attack in Nono district, West Shewa Zone of the Oromia region, on 19 October, 2025. Locals have attributed the violence to Fano militants, who have confirmed their presence in the area.

Ibsa Jamal (name changed for security reasons), a resident of Nono district, told Addis Standard that the attackers came from the Gurage Zone in the Central Ethiopia region and carried out the raid in Allo Dinki village of the district.

Ibsa said the attack took place on 19 October, describing it as "indiscriminate." According to him, the militants "crossed from Abishgee district in Gurage Zone on the night of 19 October, moving from house to house and killing elders, children, and pregnant women without sparing anyone." He added that the assault began around 8 p.m. local time and that some families were entirely wiped out. Among the victims, Ibsa mentioned the families of Qasim Mammo and Sheikh Muhammad Hassan.

Another resident of Nono, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, told Addis Standard that the militants arrived from Abishgee at night, first attacking with bladed weapons before opening fire. "So far, we have buried 29 people; six have been sent to other areas for treatment, and the whereabouts of two women remain unknown," the resident said.

The attackers were reportedly armed with both firearms and bladed weapons and acted in a coordinated manner. Among those killed were prominent local figures, including farmer Shambal Mulu, a respected community leader who was killed along with his entire family. Other victims included many children and pregnant women.

Both residents said all those killed were buried on 20 October, 2025, at Muslim cemeteries and the Orthodox Church in Halo Dinki village, Nono district.

The residents told Addis Standard that the area had previously been peaceful and that local security forces were unable to prevent the attack due to the heavily armed nature of the assailants.

The attackers reportedly fled toward Abishgee district, but security forces have since deployed in the area, restoring calm. "The federal security forces have arrived, and the area is now stable," Ibsa Jamal said.

Ibsa added that attempts by local authorities in Nono and assistance from the Gurage Zone have so far been insufficient to address the problem.

Addis Standard's repeated attempts to obtain comments from officials in Nono district, West Shewa Zone, Oromia region, and Central Ethiopia region were unsuccessful.

This attack follows another incident in July in which sixteen civilians, including a six-month-old infant, were killed in the Kondala locality of Nono district.

At the time, residents told Addis Standard that the armed group had previously issued threats and warned of further attacks, prompting fears of continued violence. They also noted that the recent deployment of government security forces had led to a temporary improvement in security conditions.

Following the July attack, the Fano armed group, which has been fighting federal and regional forces in the Amhara region for the past two years, denied involvement in the Kondala killings. However, the group acknowledged that its fighters are active in several parts of Oromia, including West Shewa, where the latest attack occurred.

The Nono district has seen a cycle of violence over the past years. In June 2024, an attack on a wedding ceremony in Nono district claimed the lives of at least 24 people, prompting condemnation from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) in a statement issued on 18 June 2024.

That attack was confirmed by Teshoma Soboka, the Command Post head of Nono district at the time, who told the BBCthat the killing was carried out by forces referred to as "Amhara insurgents." He said the victims were trapped inside the wedding venue, which was then bombed. "Everyone, including civilians, was burned there; nothing was left," said Teshoma, adding that "more than 22 nearby houses were set on fire."

In March 2022, a similar assault by an armed group killed four members of one family and injured six others. That attack also resulted in the destruction of more than 40 farmers' homes and livestock.