Uganda Is the Most Democratic Country in World - Museveni

24 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has described Uganda has the most democratic country in the world.

"Our democracy is real democracy not a theatre like they do in some other countries. We represent all broad sections of population. We have constituency MPs where everybody participates in election but also affirmative action for Women MPs," he said.

"We also have MPs for disabled, workers, youths, soldiers, elderly .I would like to know which country would be more democratic like that".

The president made the remarks while addressing journalists on Thursday in Gulu.

He said apart from the MPs, Ugandans elect their leaders right from the village, parish, sub county, up to district level, describing this as the best example of democracy in the world.

Museveni however said the only problem is that some leaders don't know what to do and try to be populist.

"Sometimes they try to be populists to give money to population and get into debts .I wish they( leaders) could use that mandate to check government programs like Emyooga, PDM and why are roads not done .If they could do the monitoring well ,we could go very far because it is what they are supposed to do."

