Uganda: Twinomugisha Says Her 'Owa Waka' Is About Change in Nomination

Winnie Twinomugisha, popularly known as Owa Waka, has officially been nominated to contest for the Ntungamo District Woman Member of Parliament seat under the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) party.

She pledged to fight for justice, equality, and improved service delivery once elected.

Speaking shortly after her nomination at the Ntungamo District Electoral Commission offices, Twinomugisha thanked her party for the trust and promised not to disappoint.

"I thank PFF for the trust and I promise I won't disappoint you," she said.

"I have seen abductions in our country, violations of human rights, but since I have joined the race, I want to tackle injustice, education, and equality. There has been segregation between the ordinary and the rich -- we are also fighting for equality and change."

Twinomugisha, who has built her popularity through grassroots engagement, said Ntungamo has long carried the title of a district without seeing tangible benefits.

"Expect change in Ntungamo. Ntungamo District is the first district with just a title. We have not gained anything from that title," she said.

"Education is lacking, and for our water sources, we drink with cows. There are no good health facilities -- mothers are still dying."

She expressed concern over rising youth unemployment and the struggles of girls from poor families who drop out of school due to lack of sanitary pads.

"We have many educated youth not employed. It is our time to claim what belongs to us," Twinomugisha said.

"Girls are dropping out of school because they lack pads. I know what it means to come from an ordinary poor family and what they need. I am the answer."

Twinomugisha will face five other aspirants in the race for the Ntungamo District Woman MP seat, including Viola Buroko Namanya (NRM), Juliet Kindyahamutima (Independent), and Brenda Mutesi Kanshabe (Independent), among others yet to be officially confirmed.