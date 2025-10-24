South Africa: Calls for Lesufi's Removal After Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Disbanded

After Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's concession that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens were inadequately constituted, the DA plans to launch a motion of no confidence.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga announced in a media briefing on Thursday, 23 October 2025, "The DA will table a motion of no confidence against Premier Lesufi for his reckless and irresponsible implementation of the failed amaPanyaza project."

Gauteng's Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs) are commonly known as "amaPanyaza".

"The time for lies, deception and exploiting the plight of thousands of desperate job seekers in Gauteng must come to an end. This is the end of the road for Premier Lesufi," the party said.

When asked by Daily Maverick on Thursday afternoon when the motion might be tabled, Msimanga responded: "We have submitted the motion today, and it will therefore be up to the speaker to then decide when this motion will be tabled in the house. But we expect that it should be done in the next two weeks."

The ANC leads a minority coalition in Gauteng, but with the informal support of the MK party and EFF, has so far governed without significant disruption or opposition.

Unlawful

Since the establishment of the CPWs in...