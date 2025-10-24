South Africa: SA Pushes Debt Sustainability, Green Financing and Disaster Response Before G20 Summit

A month before South Africa hosts the first G20 Leaders' Summit on African soil, the country is pushing key issues of debt sustainability and the cost of capital, mobilising financing for Just Energy Transitions, harnessing critical minerals and disaster-risk response.

"Thus far, we have convened 120 out of a possible 132 planned meetings [that have] taken place inside and outside of South Africa, across all Sherpa Track and Finance Track Working Groups, including the three task forces established by our Presidency," G20 sous-sherpa Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo told Daily Maverick on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

"These meetings discussed some of the most important and urgent challenges facing the global community, reflecting our strong determination to seek sustainable and innovative solutions through dialogue, collaboration and cooperation."

SA assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2024, the first African nation to do so. The overarching theme SA set for the G20 is "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability".

The year-long programme comes to an end at the Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg on 22 November.

"We have brought several priority issues to the G20 agenda, including issues of debt sustainability and reducing capital costs, mobilising financing for Just Energy Transitions, harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth...