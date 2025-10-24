South Africa: Relics of a Shameful Past - - Former Apartheid Officials Deny Involvement in 1985 Murders

Claims of blatant lies, half-truths and facts lost to failing memory were plentiful as three former police and military officials gave testimony about their alleged involvement in the killings of the Cradock Four in 1985.

Claims of blatant lies, half-truths and facts lost to failing memory were plentiful as three former police and military officials gave testimony about their alleged involvement in the killings of the Cradock Four in 1985.

They might have held high ranks in South Africa's apartheid-era police and military, but the three elderly men called to testify this week at the third inquest into the deaths of the Cradock Four are now little more than relics from a dark time in our country's history.

On Thursday, former South African Defence Force Lieutenant General Christoffel "Joffel" van der Westhuizen (83) spent the entire day in the virtual stand. On Wednesday, he was preceded by Major General Gerrit Erasmus (89) and Major General Izak "Krappies' Engelbrecht (85), both former police members.

They were labelled persons of interest for their direct or indirect roles in the deaths of the Cradock Four -- Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkonto and Matthew Goniwe.

All three vehemently denied their involvement and said the testimony of other key figures in the murders was incorrect or blatant lies.

The Cradock Four were murdered on 27 June 1985 when they were returning to Cradock from Gqeberha (then known as...