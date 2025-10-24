Uganda: Kadaga Nominated for Seventh Term As Kamuli Woman MP

First Deputy Prime Minister and Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has been officially nominated to seek re-election for a seventh consecutive term as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer.

Kadaga, who has represented Kamuli District in Parliament since 1996, arrived at the nomination centre in a jubilant procession accompanied by NRM supporters and fellow party flagbearers from across the district.

The atmosphere was filled with chants, traditional songs, and dance as her supporters celebrated her nomination.

Speaking shortly after being nominated, Kadaga reaffirmed her commitment to championing development across Kamuli and the greater Busoga sub-region.

She pledged to focus on completing key infrastructure projects that she has previously lobbied for, including the Ambercourt-Mbulamuti-Bukungu Road, Walugogo-Busalamu-Bulopa-Budhumbula Road, and Kamuli-Saaka Road.

"One of my flagship projects for the next term shall be the upgrade of Kimaka Airstrip into an international airport. Our people in Busoga should not have to struggle with traffic jams to reach Entebbe in order to catch their flights," Kadaga said.

She also highlighted her efforts in strengthening the health sector across Busoga, revealing that construction will soon begin on five new diagnostic centres--located in Bugiri, Mayuge, Iganga, and Kamuli--which will serve as regional headquarters.

"I have lobbied for five diagnostic centres across Busoga, with the headquarters in Kamuli. Construction is starting next month," she announced to loud applause from supporters.

Kadaga, who first joined Parliament in 1989 and later became Kamuli Woman MP in 1996, has held several key positions in Uganda's political landscape, including serving as Speaker of Parliament and currently as First Deputy Prime Minister.

Her nomination sets the stage for another highly anticipated contest in Kamuli District, where she remains one of the region's most influential political figures.

She faces competition from independent candidates Ritah Nakisige and Naikoba Kanakutanda, also nominated on Wednesday.

More candidates are expected to be nominated on October 23, including independents Deborah Mwesigwa and Noet Nangobi, as well as NUP's Bridget Nabirye.