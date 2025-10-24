Angola: Heavy Rains Displace Over 200 Families in Malanje

Malanje — At least 209 houses were destroyed, displacing the same number of families in 5 municipalities in the province of Malanje, as a result of the heavy rains that hit from the 16th to the 20th of the current month.

In Wednesday's statements, Domingos Quibaba, the Second Provincial Commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Service, explained that the floods also caused the destruction of a school, two churches, two health clinics, and a children's community center.

He said the data is still provisional, as the corporation's staff is still assessing the damage, aiming to determine the real number of families affected and seek support from the Provincial Government.

According to the official, constructions of houses in high-risk areas with poor materials are responsible for the destruction caused by the rains.

