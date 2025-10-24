Angola: Government Plans to Train More Than Three Million Angolans By 2037

Lubango — The Angolan government aims to train more than three million citizens by 2037, under the Human Capital Development Plan (ACH 23-37), an instrument that aims to strengthen the national education, vocational training, and technical qualification system.

The data was presented by Edgar Jacob, head of the Programming, Monitoring, and Evaluation Techniques Division of the Technical Management Unit of the National Staff Training Plan (UTG-PNFQ), during the triangular training workshop on "Education for Sustainable Development and Pedagogical Innovation."

The event took place at the Higher Institute of Educational Sciences (ISCED) in Huíla, as part of a visit from the National University of Villa Maria, in the province of Córdoba, Argentina.

He emphasized that the plan set ambitious goals to raise the qualifications of Angolans and ensure the availability of professionals in sufficient numbers and quality to meet the National's Development challenges.

Edgar Jacob highlighted that by 2037, 2.2 million Angolans are expected to be trained in professional courses, 21,000 certified trainers, and 561,000 graduates in entrepreneurship and business development, in order to stimulate the creation of sustainable businesses and youth employment.

According to him, in the area of education, the goal is to train 36,100 kindergarten teachers, 172,300 primary school teachers, 114,000 primary school teachers, and 87,000 secondary school teachers, ensuring the availability of qualified teachers and an equitable distribution throughout the country.

He emphasized that the plan foresees strengthening qualifications in higher education, with the ambition of reaching 5% of the adult population with a bachelor's degree and of training 6,100 PhDs, 22,900 master's degrees, and 3,500 postgraduate students specializing in priority areas such as science, techs, agriculture, digital economy, and health.

In the field of Public Administration, ACH 23-37 sets the target that 90% of public services have training plans, 80% of managers and senior technicians complete initial training and 45% of public employees acquire basic and intermediate digital skills.

According to Edgar Jacob, the plan's implementation requires effective coordination between ministries and education and training institutions, under the leadership of the Vice-Presidency of the Republic, ensuring that actions are aligned with the Angola 2050 Strategy.

He also emphasized that the plan has 6 strategic commitments, namely equity, modernity, autonomy, identity, infrastructure, and digitalization, all aimed at building a modern and efficient state, with citizens better prepared for the country's sustainable development.

