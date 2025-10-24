Angola: Government Plans to Technologically Increase Agricultural Production

23 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — The Angolan government plans to expand the use of technological tools to increase agricultural production by 2035, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MINAGRIF), Anderson Jerónimo informed Wednesday in Luena, Moxico Province.

The government released this information to the press at the end of a meeting with members of the Moxico provincial government, as part of preparations for the opening of the agricultural campaign that the region will host next Friday.

The spokesperson emphasized that to achieve these goals, the country is already using drones to gather and measure weather conditions as a way to increase agricultural production.

He said that this system, currently used by companies in the sector, is a significant step forward, especially in the provinces of Zaire and Malange.

He explained that drones for freshness, climate control and the fight against pesticides are ensuring short-crops and as well as acceptable yields in these regions of the country.

The opening of the 2025/26 harvest will take place in the municipality of Camanongue, and the ceremony will be preceded by an Agricultural, Fishing, and Forestry Fair, as well as a workshop featuring experts, farmers, and businesspeople involved in the sector, in addition to those linked to the bank sector.

The events will be presided over by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, and will also include meetings with local cooperatives and farmers' associations, as well as visits to the province's highest-producing areas. LTY/TC/YD/MRA/DOJ

