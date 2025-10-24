Uganda: Excitement in Oyam District As Jane Frances Nominated for Parliamentary Seat

Oyam — As the election season unfolds, all eyes will be on Oyam, where the winds of change may be blowing stronger than ever. The political landscape of Oyam District is entering an exciting new phase as Jane Frances has officially been nominated to run for the position of Member of Parliament (MP) in the upcoming elections.

Political observers say her nomination, confirmed by the Electoral Commission, signifies a pivotal moment for the district and for residents eager for renewed leadership and progressive representation.

Jane Frances's nomination comes as she prepares to challenge the incumbent MP Sandra Santa Alum from the opposition Uganda People's Congress (UPC), who has held the seat for the past 15 years. Her entry into the race has already generated optimism and enthusiasm among Oyam residents, many of whom see her as a symbol of fresh energy, inclusivity, and transformative leadership.

Shortly after her nomination, Jane Frances expressed her deep gratitude to her supporters and reaffirmed her commitment to public service:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This nomination isn't just about me; it's about Oyam's future. I'm here to give a voice to the people, to build on our district's potential, and to provide leadership that genuinely listens, serves, and takes action," she said.

She said her campaign will focus on key issues that resonate with Oyam residents, including education, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and access to quality healthcare. Many community leaders have described her nomination as "timely" and "inspiring," highlighting her record of integrity, compassion, and hands-on engagement in community development.

For many, Jane Frances represents not only a new political choice but also a renewed sense of hope for what leadership can accomplish when it is rooted in service, accountability, and vision.