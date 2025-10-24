Somalia: Somaliland's Ruling Party Waddani Party Holds Talks With South Africa's Ruling ANC

Johannesburg — Chairman Hersi Ali Hassan of Somaliland's ruling WADDANI Party met senior officials of the African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party of South Africa, this week to discuss strengthening democracy and party-to-party cooperation, officials said on Thursday.

The meeting, held under the ANC's National Executive Committee International Relations Subcommittee, was attended by ANC First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane, along with Supra Mahumapelo and Lindiwe Zulu.

Discussions focused on party building, democratic governance, and political collaboration, according to statements released by both parties. The talks also explored ways to share experiences and best practices in promoting stable and accountable political systems.

"This engagement marks an important step in strengthening democratic institutions and fostering closer ties between political movements in Africa," said Hersi Ali Hassan, Chairperson of WADDANI Party.

The ANC said the meeting formed part of its broader effort to support party-to-party engagement across the continent as a way to advance "a Better Africa and a Better World" through democratic development and shared governance principles.

The engagement underscores a growing trend of African political parties interacting directly with Somaliland's leadership to exchange ideas on democracy, governance, and political party strengthening.