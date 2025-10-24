Sudan: Digital Transformation Minister Discusses Strengthening Digital Integration With C Cbos Governor

23 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications, Eng. Ahmed Dirdiri Gandour, met in his office with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Amina Mirghani Hassan Al-Tom, in her first official visit since assuming office.

The visit came within the framework of the Ministry's efforts to establish a unified and secure digital ecosystem that serves citizens and supports the national economy.

The minister stated that the meeting aimed to enhance integration between executive and financial institutions to achieve a unified vision for digital transformation.

The minister and the CBOS governor discussed a number of strategic projects and issues, top of which linking the national platform "Baladna" with the Central Bank's systems to create a unified and secure gateway that facilitates financial and government services.

They also discussed developing a national cybersecurity framework for the banking sector to enhance stability and protect data.

The meeting further reviewed plans to launch the unified government application "SUDAPAY", a digital payment platform that will facilitate government transactions and serve citizens, as well as future directions toward introducing the digital Sudanese pound in line with global economic developments.

The minister noted that these initiatives are part of the comprehensive institutional transformation adopted by the state to build a modern digital system based on the principles of efficiency, governance, and integration.

