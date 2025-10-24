Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Commends Gadaref University's Role in Community Development

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamya Abdelgafar commended the significant role played by Gadaref University in community development and in providing qualified cadres in various fields.

The minister made the remarks during her visit to Gadaref University, accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir.

She met with the university's vice-chancellor, Professor Ibtisam Al-Tayib Ahmed Al-Jack, and a number of deans.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Abdelgafar affirmed that the Government of Hope attaches great importance to education as a fundamental pillar for achieving economic development. She highlighted the need to utilize the opportunities available to the university, including promoting scientific research and establishing partnerships with local and regional organizations to implement projects that serve the people of Gadaref State.

For his part, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, underscored the importance of promoting Sudanese culture and heritage, noting that culture has become a marketable commodity that can generate revenues to support the country's development projects.

Meanwhile, Professor Ibtisam Al-Tayib Ahmed Al-Jack, Vice-chancellor of Gadaref University, gave a detailed briefing on the university's community role, particularly during the war period, when it hosted students from several Sudanese universities. She expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the Government of Hope's concern for education and its efforts to create an academic environment that enables universities to fulfill their missions toward society.