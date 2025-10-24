Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs - The National Recovery and Healing Project Tops Government of Hope's Priorities

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamia Abdelgafar affirmed that the foremost priority of the Government of Hope, led by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, is the National Recovery and Healing Project in all its dimensions.

She stressed the government's commitment to restoring the social fabric, promoting community peace, and strengthening coordination between the federal and state levels to enhance overall executive performance.

Dr. Lamia made the remarks during her visit to Gedaref State, concluding her state tour that had earlier included Kassala and Gezira States. She explained in a press statement that the visit to Gedaref came within the framework of the Government of Hope's inspection tours across the states.

During her visit, the Minister held a meeting with the Wali (Governor) of Gedaref State and members of his government, during which she was briefed on reports addressing key state issues. The discussions highlighted the state government's efforts in hosting and supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the war from various parts of Sudan.

She also reviewed the major achievements5 realized by Gedaref State over the past year, including the smooth running of the school year, improved economict performance indicators, and the substantial sorghum production recorded last year and this year, which promises even greater yields.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs noted the progress in development projects, including the construction of roads and water-harvesting dams, which stand as success stories for the state government.

The Minister further commended the clear improvement in the health sector, citing a significant reduction in dengue fever cases--from 4,500 to 245 cases in 2025--thanks to the intensive efforts exerted by the Gedaref State Government in collaboration with its partners.