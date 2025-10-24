Sudan: Foreign Ministry - EU Position On Sudan Unfair, Ignores Atrocities of Al-Dagalo Terrorist Militia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the Government of Sudan remains committed to achieving a just peace that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people and restores their dignity and rights from the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia.

In a press statement, the Ministry expressed regret over the conclusions issued by the Council of the European Union on Sudan, describing them as an inaccurate and misguided approach that prioritizes political interests over the principle of peace.

The Ministry stated that the government's openness to regional and international engagement does not imply acceptance of any party that fails to respect Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing its rejection of any equivalence between the legitimate government and a terrorist militia responsible for killings, plundering, and vandalization.

The statement criticized the Council's disregard for the siege imposed by the Al-Dagalo militia on the city of El-Fashir and its continued violations against civilians, calling on the European Union to pressure the militia to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions instead of promoting truces that allow it to reorganize its forces.

The Ministry reaffirmed the government's readiness to continue constructive dialogue with the European Union based on respect for Sudan's sovereignty and unity, emphasizing that ensuring security and stability and restoring the rights of the Sudanese people remain top priorities for the Government of Sudan in its engagement with regional and international partners.

Hereunder, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation to the statement:

The Government of Sudan reaffirms its firm desire to achieve a just peace in Sudan -- a peace that fulfills the aspirations of the Sudanese people and restores their dignity, honor, rights, and properties from the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia, which has targeted the nation's territories, honor, and wealth.

The conclusions reached by the Council of the European Union on Sudan clearly demonstrate an unfortunate and misguided approach to the situation in Sudan. They also highlight the overlapping agendas of various states and their eagerness to prioritize their own national interests over peace as a fundamental principle in Sudan. The openness of the Government of Sudan and its engagement with regional and international communities to achieve peace does not mean acceptance of any party that fails to respect Sudan's sovereignty over its territory, its unity, or the dignity of its people. Likewise, the Government of Sudan will not accept being equated with a racist terrorist militia in any political process that would reproduce the same circumstances that led to the rebellion of the Al-Dagalo militia and its exploitation of international platforms to buy time, reorganize its ranks, and recruit mercenaries under the pretext of humanitarian ceasefires.

The Council ignored the continued siege imposed by the terrorist militia on the city of El-Fashir and its use of starvation, forced displacement, and systematic violence against women, the elderly, and children as weapons of war, despite regional and international appeals and resolutions -- including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2736 (2024).

It would have been more appropriate for the European Council to exert pressure on the rebel militia to implement that resolution instead of calling for a truce that would grant the terrorist militia time to regroup and reinforce its forces, as it did during the Jeddah negotiations.

The Council also overlooked the efforts exerted by the Sudanese government to facilitate the work of relief organizations operating in Sudan, its opening of humanitarian corridors, and other measures acknowledged and commended by those organizations.

The double standards in dealing with Sudan's affairs and the disregard of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia's violations were evident in the conclusions of the European Council, which effectively grant legitimacy to negotiations with a terrorist group that has killed, plundered, and vandalized the assets of the Sudanese people -- reproducing it in a new political guise that provides it with a position to engage with regional and international actors.

The Government of Sudan reminds the European Council of the positions of regional organizations to which Sudan belongs -- foremost among them the League of Arab States and the African Union -- both of which have condemned the violations committed by the terrorist militia and affirmed their support for the Sudanese government in its efforts to establish peace and security in the country. While appreciating the European Council's reaffirmation of Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, the Government of Sudan expresses its readiness to continue constructive dialogue with the European Union based on these principles. Moreover, it emphasizes that ensuring the security and stability of the Sudanese people and restoring their rights and resources remain the foremost duties of the Government of Sudan and its primary reference in its constructive engagement with the regional and international communities.

Issued on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

