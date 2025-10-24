Ethiopia: Federal Revenue Hits 323 Billion Birr in Three Months, Up From 152 Billion Last Year

Addis Abeba — The federal government collected 323 billion birr in revenue during the first three months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year, marking a significant increase from 152 billion birr collected during the same period last year.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa (PhD), in her presentation of the government's 100-day performance report for the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year (July 2025 - June 2026),

Fitsum said the government has undertaken focused efforts to strengthen revenue collection across sectors, contributing to the strong performance.

She also reported that gold exports generated $1.2 billion, while coffee exports earned $763 million in the past three months. Remittance inflows reached $2.3 billion, and foreign direct investment (FDI) was recorded at $961 million, according to the minister.

The total deposit reserve in the financial sector has now reached 3.73 trillion birr, she noted, adding that "the volume of credit extended to sectors is growing at an unusual rate."

The 100-day performance review, presented to the Council of Ministers, also examined global economic trends, macroeconomic developments, and Ethiopia's growth outlook.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that despite challenges in the global economy, "Ethiopia continues to demonstrate distinctive resilience and momentum."

According to the office, Ethiopia's economy grew by 9.2 percent in the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year, driven by expansions in agriculture (7.3%), industry (13%), and services (7.5%). Agriculture accounted for 31.3% of GDP, industry 30.2%, and services 39.6%.

The government projects 10.2 percent GDP growth in the current fiscal year, supported by ongoing reforms, large-scale investments, and major infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and new investments in fertilizer production and gas development.

Sectoral forecasts indicate continued growth, with agriculture expected to expand by 7.8%, industry by 13.2%, and services by 9.3%, supported by rising trade, transport, tourism, and digital activity.

Commodity exports reached $2.5 billion in the first quarter, exceeding both targets and last year's performance. Loan disbursement by the financial sector rose 113 percent compared to the same period last year, while digital finance transactions totaled 6.5 trillion birr within three months.

The Office of the Prime Minister stated that the overall performance "indicates a better outlook on all fronts," underscoring Ethiopia's continued progress toward structural transformation and sustainable, inclusive economic growth.