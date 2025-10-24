Namibia: Stepson 'Killer' to Get Trial Dates

A 32-year-old resident of Walvis Bay, who is accused of killing the five-year-old son of his domestic partner, is expected to hear the dates for his trial within the next two weeks.

The accused, Riddick Melchior Narib, made a brief appearance before Windhoek High Court Deputy Judge President Hannelie Prinsloo yesterday.

Prinsloo postponed the matter to 6 November for the allocation of a trial date.

Narib is facing five charges, including murder, rape, kidnapping, defeating or obstructing the course of justice or attempt thereto, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The State alleges that, on 6 January 2023, in the district of Walvis Bay, Narib intentionally killed his five-year-old stepson, Dantali Wilfried, by hitting him with a brick and stabbing him with a knife on his body and head.

It is alleged that the mother of the deceased, on 5 January 2023, made a statement to the police in support of an intended application for a protection order against the accused, as she feared him.

Prior to this incident, it is alleged that the accused assaulted his wife in September 2022 after he suspected that she was having a sexual relationship with another man.

Narib hit her multiple times with his fists to her face, causing an open wound on her lower lip and her face to swell. He did so with intention of causing grievous bodily harm, the court heard. The mother of the deceased and Narib were married since 2020 and had a child together. However, during the time of the incident, they were living separately.

It is alleged that Narib kidnapped the boy from a tuck shop and detained him by telling him that his mother was looking for him. The State further alleges that Narib committed a sexual act with the boy.

The victim died due to traumatic hemorrhage of the brain issue and facial injuries.

Narib is expected to file his guilty plea on the murder charge by 31 October 2025.

He admitted to killing his stepson and that he buried the body in a shallow grave.

He, however, denies trying to defeat the course of justice by discarding a pair of long trousers, which had the blood of the deceased on it.

He also denies kidnapping and raping the deceased, claiming the young boy followed him willingly.

Narib remains in custody. He is represented by Thomas Andimba. Dominic Lisulo was on record for the State.

