Namibia: 'Prophet's Concoction Sends Minor to ICU

Nkurenkuru — A case of attempted murder as well as contravening the Health Professional Act has been opened against a self-proclaimed prophet at Leviticus Voice of Prophet Church in Mazwa village.

This was after a concoction he allegedly brewed landed a 12-year-old boy in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rundu Intermediate Hospital.

The registered church prays and keeps patients on-site for healing purposes. Allegedly, they administer concoctions mixed with vinegar, salt and herbs to patients to bath, drink, or administer through a pipe anally.

"It was reported that, on Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was taken to the church for healing. The prophet diagnosed that he must be given a concoction anally. Another concoction was brewed and given to the grandmother of the boy to do it at home," said Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo, of the Kavango West police.

"Unfortunately, after administering the concoction on the boy, he became seriously sick and was taken to the hospital and admitted in the ICU. Doctors found that some intestines were damaged.

They could not determine if the damage was due to the concoction or sickness, but blood samples were taken and sent to the laboratory for tests. The hospital is awaiting the results," Sakuwa-Neo said.

According to the commissioner, the criminal case was registered on Monday and the child is currently out of the ICU. He was moved to a normal ward and is reported to be in a stable condition. However, no arrest has been made so far as investigations into the matter continue.

"A warning to churches to refrain from administering concoctions, stop harmful practices being made in the name of God. The public is cautioned not to be misled but rather to educate themselves on good practices and church doctrines," Sakuwa-Neo said.

In 2021, three members from a family died and one survived a similar incident, after they went to seek healing from a self-proclaimed prophet from 'Prophet of Victory Church' at Mutengo village in Kavango West.