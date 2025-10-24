Namibia: Restoring Integrity in Public Finance - a Call to Action

opinion

Namibia stands at a critical juncture. Across the public sector, recurring patterns of financial misconduct have emerged patterns that threaten the credibility of our institutions and the future of our nation. Fraud, theft, mismanagement, misappropriation of assets, unethical conduct and collusion are no longer isolated incidents.

They reflect systemic failures that demand urgent reform. It is deeply concerning to see the erosion of financial discipline and the normalisation of unethical behaviour in institutions entrusted with public resources. These entities are not merely administrative bodies.

They are vehicles for national development, social justice and economic transformation.

When they fail, the cost is borne by every Namibian. The Auditor General has consistently raised red flags through annual reports, highlighting irregularities, wasteful expenditure and non-compliance with financial regulations.

Yet, despite the gravity of these findings, the Auditor General lacks prosecutorial powers. This gap in the accountability chain must be addressed.

The State Finance Act of 1991 must be strengthened to empower the Auditor General - not only to report but to refer cases for prosecution directly.

Alternatively, Namibia should consider enacting a dedicated Audit Act to formalise and expand the Auditor General's powers, including enforcement mechanisms. Equally important is the rebirth of internal audit functions across public institutions.

For too long, internal audit has been treated as a compliance formality rather than a strategic safeguard. We must reposition internal audit as a proactive, independent assurance function, one that not only detects risk but prevents it. This requires investment in capacity, independence from management and integration into decision-making processes.

Boards of public entities must also be competent and courageous enough to deal with corporate governance issues.

Too many boards lack the financial expertise required to interrogate budgets, challenge irregularities and guide strategic decisions. Similarly, many finance departments are under-resourced or staffed by individuals without the necessary qualifications or experience to manage complex public funds. This vacuum creates fertile ground for abuse.

The situation in municipalities and town councils is even more alarming. Many local authorities fail to produce financial statements for years yet continue to demand funding from central government.

Some have outstanding audits dating back several financial cycles and cannot account for the resources already allocated to them. This is a betrayal of public trust.

No bailouts should be granted without clean audit opinions.

This principle must apply across the board, to ministries, State-owned enterprises (SOEs), local authorities and any entity receiving public funds.

Public money must not be used to sustain inefficiency, opacity or self-enrichment. Namibians are suffering, and resources meant to uplift communities are being misused to satisfy the interests of a few. With the recent shift placing SOEs under the oversight of the Prime Minister, there is a unique opportunity to reset the tone at the top.

The Prime Minister can now champion a new era of governance by:

Demanding performance-linked accountability from SOE boards and executives;

Instituting mandatory ethics and governance audits;

Ensuring transparent appointments based on merit, not political patronage;

Creating a central oversight mechanism to monitor financial health, compliance and strategic alignment of SOEs.

However, reform cannot be top-down alone.

Professionals within the system, accountants, auditors, finance officers and board members must reclaim their role as custodians of integrity. Silence in the face of wrongdoing is complicity.

We must speak up, act decisively, and uphold the values that define our profession.

To restore trust and credibility, Namibia must:

Strengthen internal controls and governance frameworks;

Protect whistleblowers and encourage transparency;

Enforce consequences for misconduct, regardless of rank or influence;

Invest in ethical leadership that prioritises public interest over personal gain.

This is not just a financial crisis.

It is a moral crisis, and it demands a moral response.

Let us rise to the challenge not as critics but as reformers - not as spectators, but as leaders.

The future of our nation depends on it.

*Werner Hamata, CA (NAM), CA (SA)