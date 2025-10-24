Zimbabwe: Odinga an Outstanding Nationalist - President

President Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the late former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as an outstanding African nationalist and pan-Africanist who played a pivotal role in shaping modern, independent Africa.

The President yesterday visited the Kenyan Embassy in Harare, where he signed the Book of Condolences following Mr Odinga's death last week in India at the age of 80.

The veteran politician was laid to rest over the weekend near his farm in Bondo, close to Lake Victoria in western Kenya.

Speaking to journalists after signing the Book of Condolences, President Mnangagwa said Mr Odinga's leadership and vision inspired generations of Africans committed to the continent's liberation and unity.

"He is one of the outstanding African nationalists," said the President. "We recognise him both in Southern Africa and East Africa. He has played his part in moulding the modern independent African states. He was a solid pan-Africanist. When we grew up, we emulated his vision and his speeches and we feel that he has done his part in moulding modern independent Africa."

President Mnangagwa said the current generation of African leaders, as well as those to come, would continue to draw inspiration from the ideals of Mr Odinga and other founding fathers of the African Union. "He was indeed a revolutionary. We do respect him," he said. "I believe that the leaders, the current leaders of Africa and those who come after us will take a cue from the path and foundations built by the founding fathers of the African Union and he is one of them. And we are all following the steps and the vision he created alongside other luminaries like (Kenneth) Kaunda, (Jomo) Kenyatta and (Julius) Nyerere and so on, on the continent. We are just walking in their footsteps."

In his written message, the President conveyed condolences to Kenyan President William Ruto, the Odinga family, and the people of Kenya.

"It was with deep shock and profound sadness that I learnt of the passing on of Mr Raila Amolo Odinga, the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya on October 15, 2025," wrote President Mnangagwa.

"On behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family and indeed my own behalf, I extend to you, Your Excellency and the bereaved Odinga family, our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences."

The President also recalled Mr Odinga's last visit to Zimbabwe in January this year when he sought the country's support for his bid to become chairperson of the African Union Commission -- a candidature Harare strongly backed.

"Zimbabwe will cherish the memories of his last visit, in January 2025, during his bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission, which we strongly supported as a fraternal State," wrote President Mnangagwa.