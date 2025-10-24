Zimbabwe: 'Youth Gamechangers in Dogital Migration'

Youths should take a leading role in digital transformation given that it is no longer an option, but a necessity as the country accelerates it's modernisation and industrialisation agenda, President Mnangagwa has said.

Officially launching the National Youth Empowerment Symposium at the Harare Exhibition Park yesterday, President Mnangagwa directed the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training to integrate broad digital skills training in all its institutions and programmes as part of efforts to entrench the digital era.

He also launched the National Youth Empowerment Strategy, a roadmap for structured youth development programmes.

The symposium ran under the theme, "Empower the Youth, Secure the Future".

"We are now living in a digital era, where digital skills are no longer optional; but are the new literacy. You, the youth of our country, are called upon to be at the forefront of this transformation," said President Mnangagwa.

"As I stated during the National Youth Day celebrations held in Bulawayo, young people must leverage the power of technology and innovate towards growing a knowledge economy, creating wealth as well as jobs of the future.

"Speeding-up the modernisation and industrialisation of our economy is highly dependent on adoption of ICT, technology-driven systems and processes, right across Government institutions, industries and the market place."

The President said it was important for youths to acquire and deploy skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, digital marketing and development-oriented content creation.

"These must be designed to impact our agriculture, rural industrialisation, mining, construction, transport, education, skills development, tourism and the SME sector, among others.

"The Ministry of Youth is directed to fully integrate broad digital skills training into all its institutions and programmes.

"On its part, my Government will continue providing the youth with the tools, resources and opportunities required to develop their skills and actively participate in the social, economic and political spheres within their communities. This includes the capacitation of vocational training institutions, to ensure that out-of-school youth benefit from specialised technical skill training opportunities," said President Mnangagwa.

In addition, he said, life-long skills development remains a priority so that the youth are integrated into the formal economy.

The curricula, machinery and equipment of Vocational Training Institutions, will also be upgraded to match modern industry needs and progression.

President Mnangagwa said the private sector should integrate and create synergies with institutions of higher learning to help anticipate skills of the future.

He said the financial services sector should complement Government efforts by offering more tailor-made products that enhance access to small loans by youths.

"This responsibility is ours together, not just for Government and a few select banks," said President Mnangagwa.

He said youths play an integral role in economic development and growth.

"As the youth of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe, you are valuable national assets.

"The numerous policies, programmes and projects being implemented by my administration will, therefore, continue to harness your skills and abilities to ensure development that leaves no one and no place behind.

"I commend the convening of this symposium, which must further unlock the immense potential resident in the young people of our country.

"I, further expect that Government and other stakeholders will gain defining insights into your aspirations towards inclusive, broad-based and responsive youth programming and project implementation," said President Mnangagwa.

He said interactions like yesterday's symposium were critical for youths in that they provided them with the requisite information so as to access opportunities and resources in Government ministries, departments and agencies.

Equally, President Mnangagwa said, the cross-pollination of views among stakeholders and the outcomes of conversations must reach every corner of the nation.

He called upon the Ministry of Youth to ride on its presence at the ward level to disseminate information to the grassroots.

President Mnangagwa also commended the Ministry of Youth for conferring awards on young people who excelled in innovation and leadership, among other categories.

"To reinforce the positive results of such events, there is a need to create more conducive environments for youth entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive.

"The provision of modern, well-designed workspaces for young entrepreneurs in every province, must now be a key area of focus.

"I expect the ministry, in collaboration with other stakeholders, to deliver these in the shortest possible timeframe. Today is not a mere talk show; it is a demonstration of our commitment to the young people of this great country," he said.

Turning to the National Youth Empowerment Strategy, President Mnangagwa said it seeks to create and promote inclusive policies and programmes that enable young people to contribute to Zimbabwe's social, political and economic growth.

"It provides timely guidance on how Government and partners can facilitate young people to access appropriate education and skills training, decent work, entrepreneurship opportunities and health services as well as their uptake of leadership roles.

"The deep analysis and recommendations, with regards to challenges such as unemployment, poverty, limited access to finance, low digital literacy as well as drug and substance abuse, will be useful tools on youth inclusion, especially as we implement the National Development Strategy 2," he said.

The framework, said President Mnangagwa, is built on five key pillars; economic empowerment through enhancing the entrepreneurial capacities of youths and employment creation, technology and digital transformation, education and skills development, health and well-being, and governance.

The event was attended by Cabinet ministers, legislators, development partners and youths drawn from different walks of life.