Zimbabwe: Govt Dismisses 'Fabricated' Document On Resolution Number 1

The Government will conduct any constitutional changes to give effect to Zanu PF's Resolution Number One in a transparent manner, and the specific amendments to be made are yet to be determined, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

The resolution calls for the extension of President Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028.

In a statement yesterday, Minister Ziyambi dismissed as false and misleading, a document circulating on social media under the title, "Breaking Barriers Initiative", which purports to outline the Government's position and proposed constitutional amendments to implement the party resolution.

He said the document, which bears no named author, does not represent the official stance of either Zanu PF or the Government.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Such dissemination is accompanied by unsubstantiated, unverified and uncorroborated assertions that the document constitutes an authentic representation of the official stance of Zanu PF and the Government of Zimbabwe regarding proposed amendments to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, intended to implement and give effect to the party's Resolution Number One, first adopted in October 2024," said Minister Ziyambi, who is also the Zanu PF secretary for Legal Affairs.

He said while various legal practitioners, scholars and experts have submitted proposals since November 2024 on how to implement the resolution, no decision has yet been made to adopt or advance any of those submissions.

"Whereas multiple submissions from legal practitioners, experts and scholars have been tendered, proposing sundry amendments and procedural mechanisms for the implementation of the resolution, and with submissions having been presented since November 2024 -- some directly to the party, others to Parliament or my office -- and whereas no determination has been rendered to adopt, endorse, or advance any such proposals; my office is not able to comment on or verify the authenticity of the circulating document, which may, in all likelihood, be spurious, fabricated or manipulated; particularly in light of the dubious source of its disclosure," Minister Ziyambi said.

He added that once the relevant authorities make a decision on the precise amendments to be made and the process for their enactment into law, the public will be appropriately and transparently informed.

Minister Ziyambi urged the public to disregard the circulating document, describing preoccupation with such unauthenticated material as "a total waste of time and an unfortunate disservice to the national interest".

Zanu PF's 22nd Annual National People's Conference, held in Mutare last week, reaffirmed its call for legislative and constitutional changes to extend President Mnangagwa's term of office from 2028 to 2030.

The ruling party said the move is meant to ensure policy continuity, economic stability and the consolidation of development gains achieved under the Second Republic.

At the close of the conference, Minister Ziyambi -- in his capacity as Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs -- said the party had directed the Government to begin putting in place the necessary legal and administrative frameworks to ensure the resolution is implemented before next year's National People's Conference.

"On the state of the party, that whereas the 21st National People's Conference of Zanu PF held on October 26, 2024, in Bulawayo, resolved as follows: In recognition of the extensive developmental milestones and the significant socio-economic progress achieved under the leadership of the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa, it is resolved that his term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe be extended beyond 2028 to 2030," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party and Government, Minister Ziyambi said, are therefore directed to initiate the requisite legislative amendments to give full effect to this resolution to ensure continuity, stability and the sustained transformation of the nation.

"Noting that no notable steps have been taken to implement this resolution, this conference hereby reaffirms this resolution and directs the Secretary for Legal Affairs and the Minister of Justice to ensure that before the 23rd National People's Conference, this resolution of the party is fully implemented. Furthermore, all organs of the party, including the Central Committee and the Politburo, are directed to ensure that this resolution is fully implemented," he said.